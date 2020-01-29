Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Blue Star Highway and Selman Rd.
Quincy, FL
View Map
Quincy - Mrs. Robin Douglas Jackson, 39 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Octavius R. Jackson, Quincy, FL, one daughter, Kaylin Jackson, Quincy, FL, one son, Kendrick Jackson, Quincy, FL, mother, Linda Palmer, Quincy, FL, father, Dr. Robert Douglas, Baton Rouge, LA, one brother, Lyndon Palmer Douglas, Quincy, FL. A very special and devoted Uncle Roderick Palmer, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 4pm - 7pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 12 Noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Bethel AME Church, on Blue Star Highway and Selman Rd., Quincy, FL and burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Jackson and Palmer Douglas family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
