Robin Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Robin Eugene Williams, 58, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Robin was a painter and contractor's assistant and an avid FSU Seminoles fan. Survivors include his sons: Cameron E. Williams and Robin A. Williams; five grandchildren; brothers: Bobby, Gary (Rosa), Rufus and Clinton Pleas; sisters: Pearlie Mae Mathis, Renita Ann (Claude) Booker, Janice Ellington, Roberta Williams, Gloria (Billy) Tarver and Rosa Williams; brother-in-law, Ervin Whitehead; several uncles, other relatives and friends.