BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Vickers Cemetery
Havana, FL
Tallahassee - Rochelle Brigance, 82, entered into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Rochelle is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Brigance. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Gunter (Ben); grandchildren, Adam Gunter (Briley), Carrie Anne Sims (Kiel), David Gunter (JessicaGrace); three great-grandsons; and sister-in-law, Faye Barrett.

The graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Vickers Cemetery in Havana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Brigance family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 29, 2019
