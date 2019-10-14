Services
Rochelle Cynthia (Taylor) Smith


1936 - 2019
Rochelle Cynthia (Taylor) Smith Obituary
Rochelle Cynthia (Taylor) Smith

Crawfordville - Rochelle Cynthia (Taylor) Smith, 83 of Crawfordville passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Mr. Monroe and Minnie Lue (Porter) Taylor on September 12, 1936 in Panacea, one of 9 children.

She worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Tallahassee for 28 years until her retirement in 2003.

After her retirement, she enjoyed taking it easy, going for rides and thrift shopping whenever she had the chance.

She was a devoted preacher's wife and a compassionate mother and grandmother. She was known for her Sunday Dinner's that she would prepare weekly for family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Robert and Guy Taylor; great-grandson: Hunter Revell; son: David Smith; and her loving husband of 61 years, Mr. Henry Gee Smith Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish the memories; her daughters: Janie (Billy) Harper, Jeannie (Larry) Halstrom, Lanie (Fred) Williamson, and Lynn (Mark) Hudson all of Crawfordville; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy (Michael) Hall and Wanda Lynn all of Crawfordville; brothers: Amos Taylor, Stevie (Liz) Taylor all of Crawfordville, Mitchell (Rhonda) Taylor of Panacea, and Ricky (Kathy) Taylor of Tallahassee.

Family will be receiving friends Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mt. Beasor Primitive Baptist Church, Sopchoppy.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the church with Elder Bruce Taylor and Bro. Roland Revell officiating.

She will be laid to rest immediately following services at Panacea Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. and Hawke M.T. Forbes of Forbes Funeral Home, Macclenny. Please leave your thoughts and condolences for the family in the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralhome.net.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
