Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Roderick Ricardo Jenkins, 45, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Piney Grove Cemetery, Havana, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Roderick was born in Havana and had lived most of his life in Tallahassee where he worked in the Construction Industry. Treasuring his love are his wife, Stacy Beverly Jenkins; children, Isaiah Atkins, Destiny and Rodrieyanna Jenkins, Kasharia Williams and Miyanna Holmes; mother, Teresa Harris Jenkins; siblings, Andre and Quentin Jackson, Toya, John Jr. and Jonesha Kimble, Simone Barron and Del Jenkins and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 17 to May 21, 2020
