Rodger Lee Welch
1958 - 2020
Havana - Rodger Lee Welch, 62, of Havana, passed away on October 1, 2020. Rodger was born April 19, 1958 in Quincy, Fl to Emmett Roy and Mary Ruth Welch. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Welch of Havana; son Dustin Will Welch (Julia Nicole) of Havana; daughter Melissa Anne Welch-Roqueplot (Rob Roqueplot) of Cairo, Ga; grandchildren Landon Blake and Colton Lee Welch, Caleb Lee and Taylor Ann Welch. He is survived by one brother, Ernest Jack Welch. He is preceded in death by one brother Johnny Herbert Welch. He attended school in Gadsden County. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Jackson in January 1977. He has resided in Havana, Fl since 1983 and was Owner and Operator of Welch Forklifts. The things he loved in Life…. was enjoying his family time, especially his grandkids, and his passion for horses. He enjoyed his cutting horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association since the 1970s, and a member of the National Cutting Horse Association since 1987. He was a Southern Baptist and member of First Baptist Church in Quincy where he was baptized. Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929 is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cool Springs Cemetery at 462 Cool Springs Road in Faceville, Decatur County, Ga 39819.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
