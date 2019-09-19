|
Rodman Ford, Sr.
Tallahassee - Rodman Ford, Sr., 88, transitioned Tues. Sept. 17 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 10am Mon. Sept. 23 at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. visitation will be Sun. Sept. 22 from 5-7pm at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church. He leaves to treasure his precious memories, daughters: Marilyn Gibby (Clarence), Michelle Chris Thorpe (Craig), Uyvonda McCloud; sons: Rodman Ford Jr. and Melvin Ford Sr.; one son preceded in death, Johnnie Ford (Shelia); (18) grandchildren, (35) great-grandchildren. siblings: Deacon Roosevelt Ford (Ruby) Pastor Jerome Ford (Sandra) and Odell Ford, Mary Johnson, Dorothy Ford, Gloria Bryant, Joyce Butler; three brothers that preceded in death Washington Ford, Absolonn Hunter, Elijah Hunter; one sister that preceded in death,Juanita Reeves; brother-in-law: Alonzo Smith (Doris); sister in laws: Viola Smith, Ola Smith; (6) Godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE with Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Ford Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019