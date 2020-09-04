Rodolfo "Rudy" Daniel Pereda
Tallahassee - Rodolfo "Rudy" Daniel Pereda, 59, of Tallahassee, passed away on September 1, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a brave two month battle with COVID-19.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Pam of 30 years, and two daughters, Danielle and Cristina.
Rudy was born in Havana, Cuba on January 3, 1961, and relocated with his family to the United States during the Cuban Freedom Flights in 1969 and became a U.S. citizen in 1978.
Rudy graduated from Tulane University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in computer science. He went on to work with the State of Florida, Department of Transportation for 10 years, and then relocated his family to Tallahassee in 2000. He then became a dedicated employee for the Department of Financial Services for the past 20 years. Rudy was an active member in the community and faithful follower of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Over everything, he was a loving and devoted husband; father, brother, uncle and friend.
Rudy is also survived by his older brother Raphael O. Pereda III and younger brother Ramon Jesus Pereda, father-in-law Ernest Badeaux, mother-in-law Gloria Badeaux, sister-in-law Penny Guccione and family, brother-in-law Ernest Joseph Badeaux Jr. and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raphael O. and Viloetta Pereda.
Rudy especially enjoyed the Christmas season with family and friends, fishing, visiting coffee shops, bike riding at the beach and at St. Marks. In his spare time he loved working in his workshop and was always working on a project.
"Rudy, I will miss you so much. You are my love and my life", your Lovie! May you be at peace with the Lord and look down to guide me and the girls through the hard days to come and help us to find joy and love in our hearts each time we think of you.
There will be a Catholic Mass held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday September 10, at 4:30 p.m. with reception to follow. The funeral service will be live-streamed via the church website, www.goodshepherdparish.org
. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
To send a memorial gift to the family please go to https://www.facebook.com/100001236760431/posts/3573773019340555/?extid=LmAG0oUVLvGFwmBD&d=n