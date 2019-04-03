|
|
Roger Ashburn
Quincy - Roger Wilcox Ashburn, 79, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 8, 2:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. Family will receive friends following the service. Roger spent many years as a builder and contractor, and worked for Gadsden County as a building inspector prior to retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ashburn of Quincy, and a brother; Robert Gary Ashburn of Crawfordville,
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the of Florida, kidneyfl.org.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019