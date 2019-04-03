Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Quincy - Roger Wilcox Ashburn, 79, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 8, 2:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. Family will receive friends following the service. Roger spent many years as a builder and contractor, and worked for Gadsden County as a building inspector prior to retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ashburn of Quincy, and a brother; Robert Gary Ashburn of Crawfordville,

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the of Florida, kidneyfl.org.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
