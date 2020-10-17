1/
Roger Dale McKenzie
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale McKenzie

Tallahassee - Roger Dale McKenzie, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on October 15, 2020.He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on February 22, 1947, graduated from Leon High School and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife Margie, of Tallahassee; daughter Amy of Chattanooga, TN; son Wesley (Susan); granddaughters Lily, Lia and Laina of Thomasville, GA; sister Vicki (Bob) Goins of Tallahassee; brother Vince (Angie) of Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon McKenzie and mother Elizabeth Strickland McKenzie.

Funeral and visitation will be held at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Tuesday October 20.

The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am with service to follow at 11:00 am.

Private Interment will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the McKenzie family with their arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved