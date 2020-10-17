Roger Dale McKenzie
Tallahassee - Roger Dale McKenzie, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on October 15, 2020.He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on February 22, 1947, graduated from Leon High School and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife Margie, of Tallahassee; daughter Amy of Chattanooga, TN; son Wesley (Susan); granddaughters Lily, Lia and Laina of Thomasville, GA; sister Vicki (Bob) Goins of Tallahassee; brother Vince (Angie) of Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon McKenzie and mother Elizabeth Strickland McKenzie.
Funeral and visitation will be held at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Tuesday October 20.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am with service to follow at 11:00 am.
Private Interment will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the McKenzie family with their arrangements.