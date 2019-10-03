|
Roger E. Sloan
Dallas, Texas - Roger Edward Sloan, 67, passed in Dallas, TX on Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Hill P.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. A Tallahassee native and Leon High School graduate, Roger was a U.S. Army veteran and former employee with Texas Instruments. Cherishing precious memories are his children: Stephanie Williams, Tamara and Gabriel Walker and Carl Franklin; several grandchildren; siblings: Nureatha Derby, Marie Seabrooks, JoAnn (W C) Miller, Frederica (Anthony) Browning and Danny Ray (Cynthia) Sloan, Sr. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Clifford L. Sr. and Mary Liza Bivens Sloan and siblings, Mary Louise, Clifford Jr. and Jackie Sloan. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family.
