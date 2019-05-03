|
|
In Loving Memory
Roger Jefferson Jr.
May 03, 2019
My beloved husband, U.S. Army Veteran, wonderful father, grandfather, brother, son, brother-in-law, other relative and friend to all.
JAB, it's been one year today since you were taken to Heaven in God's arms from all of us. Still yet for me there's been no permanently fix for my broken heart from your departing. You carried the other half of my heart with you to Heaven when you left. Surely God's love heals the broken hearted and our memories of 27 years we created will continually bring joy and peace during my heartaches as well as to all others. Our savior Jesus Christ will keep mending my heartaches as I oft times cry my loss of you and miss you. I believe too that God will do the same for each of family members & friends. Continue your rest and rejoicing with the angels in Heaven until that appointed day for all to join you.
I still love you JAB now as much as I did from the moment we Fell in Love.
We all will forever love and remember you in our hearts.
Your wife, Malinda S. Jefferson and Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 3, 2019