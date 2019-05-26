Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lee Richardson


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Lee Richardson Obituary
Roger Lee Richardson

Flowery Branch - Roger Lee Richardson, age 73, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Ester Linkous Richardson. Mr. Richardson is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Richardson, Mableton, GA, and Mendy and Barry Walton, Buford, GA; and grandchildren, Andrew Walton and Emily Walton, both of Buford, GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: novembersmiles.org, PO Box 178, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 in memory of Roger Richardson. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan's Funeral Home
Download Now