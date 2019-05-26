|
|
Roger Lee Richardson
Flowery Branch - Roger Lee Richardson, age 73, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Ester Linkous Richardson. Mr. Richardson is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Richardson, Mableton, GA, and Mendy and Barry Walton, Buford, GA; and grandchildren, Andrew Walton and Emily Walton, both of Buford, GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: novembersmiles.org, PO Box 178, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 in memory of Roger Richardson. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019