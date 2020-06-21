Rolland Thomas Baldwin, Jr.



Rolland Thomas Baldwin, Jr. (Tom) Lt. Col. USAF, Retired died June 19, 2020 at Azalea Gardens Memory Care.



Born in Toledo, OH Nov 27, 1918 his long life brought pleasure and a sense of kindness to all.



He attended Oberlin College before enlisting in the Army Air Corp in 1940 and became a sergeant pilot. He attained his commission in the USAF in 1942. He retired in 1964, but his love for flying was life-long.



Following retirement he and his family moved to Key Largo, FL where he pursued his gifts for watercolor painting, sailing and boat building. Ice boating as a child with his father and aunt on Lake Erie was moderated by the warm waters of the Florida Keys.



Tom, an avid racer of sailboats, was a founding member of the Upper Keys Sailing Club. He worked tirelessly with other founding members throughout the club's genesis and growth. He served as Commodore from 1980-81. No job was too great or too small for him. While in Key Largo he built 3 trimaran boats and also studied watercolor painting under the guidance of Millard Wells.



In 1985 he and wife, Dottie, moved to England where he did full-time research on the Baldwin family. There they established many lasting friendships.



After returning from England Tom, at the age of 75, graduated from FSU with honors in 1993. He did double majors in history and humanities. He also enjoyed sitting near Charlie Ward at their graduation ceremony.



Tom studied paleography at Brigham Young and bookbinding at UVA before starting his own small, home business in Tallahassee. With patience that only he had, page by page he repaired and rebound old books.



He graduated again from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2006 with a certificate in Aviation/Aerospace Safety Systems. This led him to volunteer in the Civil Air Patrol. He was called upon at all hours of day and night to assist with Search and Rescue missions. He was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).



Even with all of his accomplishments, he will be most remembered for being a gentleman. He will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.



Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dottie



Stepson Jim Signor (Cheryl) Key Largo



Grandchildren Evan and Morgan



Niece Melissa Albury-Fernandez



He was preceded in death by son Tom, daughter Penny and first wife Gracey



Tom's ashes will be scattered in Key Largo.



The family is grateful to Big Bend Hospice and Azalea Gardens for their care during his final year.









