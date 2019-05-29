|
|
Ron Dorsch
Tallahassee - Ron Dorsch, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke.
Ron is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years Sharon Dorsch; his daughters Jamie Williams (husband Brad), and Kristen Hampton (husband Jessee). He was the most fun and loving Paw Paw ever to his grand-blessings Kenzie, Julie, Nic, and Lucas. He was a big brother and mentor to his younger siblings Cynthia Ulrey, Susie Middlebrooks, and Pat Dorsch. Ron also deeply loved his 14 nieces and nephews who cherish their memories with him.
After a serving briefly in the National Guard, Ron moved from Montgomery, AL to Tallahassee and helped establish Big Bend Moving and Storage along with his wife Sharon, brother-in-law Danny, and sister Susie. In 1992 Ron and his brother Pat founded Super Signs where Ron continued to work until his death. Ron thoroughly enjoyed going to work each day, and interacting with co-workers and customers.
Ron was a good man who had a warm smile and sense of humor that brought joy to many lives. He was kind, compassionate, generous, and loved by all who knew him. Ron is a man who loved God, his family and always put others first. His untimely death will leave a deep hole in the lives of those who grieve his passing. We know that Ron is in the arms of God and look forward to the day we are reunited in heaven.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ron's life on June 1, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home located at 200 John Knox Rd. The family will receive visitors starting at noon with services beginning at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ron's name to either the Leon County Humane Society or by visiting the websites below.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Dorsch with her arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019