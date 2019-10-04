Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald Allan Fraser


1940 - 2019
Ronald Allan Fraser Obituary
Ronald Allan Fraser

Tallahassee - Ronald Allan Fraser, 79, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929.

Ronald was born September 21, 1940 in Cornwall, Canada to Herbert J. and Doris M. Fraser.

Until his retirement, he was employed with Joiner Electric as an electrician in Tallahassee, FL where he has resided for the past 42 years.

He is survived by his son, Eric Fraser of La Mesa, CA; brothers, Rick, Jack, Bob, Gary, David and Charlie; sister, Carol, Bev, Marylin, and Heather.

He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Keith, Darwin and Terry, and 2 sisters, Arda and Doreen.

He will be missed dearly by his many family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
