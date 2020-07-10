1/1
Ronald C. Miller
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald C. Miller

Tallahassee - Roland C. Miller, age 79 entered into rest, July 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Quitman, GA and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee and the owner of Miller Paint & Body. Roland was a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Mason, Marzuq Shrine where he served as Potentate in 1993, Past Director of the Royal Order of Jesters, Odd Fellows and the Sunshine Rotary Club. Roland was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Alden Miller. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Vera "Krickett" Miller; widowed daughter-in-law Theresa Miller, two daughters Terresa (Jason) Grosvenor, Dawn (Larry) Kniffen; one sister Elizabeth Diane Brooks; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment will follow at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marzuq Shrine Transportation Fund, PO Box 37130, Tallahassee, FL 32315. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Inurnment
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved