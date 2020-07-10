Ronald C. Miller
Tallahassee - Roland C. Miller, age 79 entered into rest, July 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Quitman, GA and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee and the owner of Miller Paint & Body. Roland was a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Mason, Marzuq Shrine where he served as Potentate in 1993, Past Director of the Royal Order of Jesters, Odd Fellows and the Sunshine Rotary Club. Roland was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Alden Miller. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Vera "Krickett" Miller; widowed daughter-in-law Theresa Miller, two daughters Terresa (Jason) Grosvenor, Dawn (Larry) Kniffen; one sister Elizabeth Diane Brooks; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment will follow at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marzuq Shrine Transportation Fund, PO Box 37130, Tallahassee, FL 32315.
850-385-2193)