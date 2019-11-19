|
Ronald Edward Shaeffer
Tallahassee - Ronald Edward Shaeffer of Tallahassee, Florida died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House due to kidney failure. Ron graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master's degree from Iowa State University, after which he taught structural engineering for over thirty years. The majority of his career was spent teaching at the Florida A&M University School of Architecture where he published many textbooks including "Elementary Structures for Architects and Builders" and "Reinforced Concrete". Ron continued to publish and was active in many professional organizations following his retirement in 2004. He received many awards for his work and was recently presented with an Honorary Membership in the International Association for Shell and Spatial Structures. Ron was very proud of his work and truly enjoyed teaching.
Ron married Jane Hunter in 1969, and they enjoyed life together for 40 fabulous years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed spending time on Cape San Blas, and loved to travel the world, most recently with his beloved friend, Annie Gaynor. Ron's sense of humor (often bawdy) and love of life brought laughter and love to those around him. He is survived by his children, Joe Shaeffer (Seattle, WA) and Kristin McCreery (Pasadena, MD), his grandchildren Nathan, Rylie, Alex and Owen, and countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, Grampie, uncle, and friend to all and will be greatly missed. In celebration of his life, Ron would want you all to remember that "It's 5 o'clock somewhere" and to throw back a Manhattan in his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Florida Coastal Conservancy at www.floridacc.org. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019