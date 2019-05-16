Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church
3727 Woodville Highway
View Map
Ronald Floyd Turner Obituary
Ronald Floyd Turner

Tallahassee, FL - Ronald James Floyd Turner, 22, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, 3727 Woodville Highway, with burial in Oak Field Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A 2015 graduate of Godby High School, Ronald attended TCC, pursuing a Criminal Justice degree. He was a member of 360 Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Cherishing Ron's love and legacy are his loving mother, Sandra Floyd Turner; brother, Quentin Floyd; sisters, Katrina Turner and Tonya Floyd; uncles, William (Anita) Floyd, Louis and Stephanie Floyd Bradley and Roy Floyd; aunt, Cathy Floyd; great uncle, Dr. Benjamin (Nancy) Floyd and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
