Ronald Floyd Turner
Tallahassee, FL - Ronald James Floyd Turner, 22, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, 3727 Woodville Highway, with burial in Oak Field Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A 2015 graduate of Godby High School, Ronald attended TCC, pursuing a Criminal Justice degree. He was a member of 360 Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Cherishing Ron's love and legacy are his loving mother, Sandra Floyd Turner; brother, Quentin Floyd; sisters, Katrina Turner and Tonya Floyd; uncles, William (Anita) Floyd, Louis and Stephanie Floyd Bradley and Roy Floyd; aunt, Cathy Floyd; great uncle, Dr. Benjamin (Nancy) Floyd and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019