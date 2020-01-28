Services
Clark Funeral Home
334 S Broad St
Cairo, GA 39828
(229) 377-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Calvary, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Calvary, GA
1965 - 2020
Port St. Joe, FL - Funeral services for Ronald Gregory "Greg" Norris, 54, of Port St. Joe, FL, are at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Calvary, GA. Frank Pritchett will officiate. Services will conclude at the church. Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Mr. Norris passed away at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL, on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Active pallbearers will be Jeff McDonald, Mitch Foster, Keith Blake, John Sherwood, Steve Newman and Derek Norris.

Mr. Norris was born on August 12, 1965, in Americus, GA, to the late William H. Norris and Billie Pritchett Harrison, who survives. After graduating from Cairo High School, he graduated from Florida State University and was a self-employed property appraiser. He was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include: his mother, Billie Pritchett Harrison of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Sherry Norris King of Pass Christian, MS; brother, Tommy Norris of Atlanta, GA; life-long friend, Steve Newman of Port St. Joe, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family.

He was preceded in death by: his father, William H. Norris; his step-father, Emmett C. Harrison; paternal grandparents, Tom and Corine Norris; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Myrle Pritchett.

The family will receive friends at Calvary United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
