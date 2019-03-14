|
|
Ronald Kitchen, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Ronald Lee Kitchen, Sr., 64, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant Holiness Temple, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wakulla County, Ron was a Job Corps graduate, with certification in cooking. A FAMU custodian, he was well-known for his potato pies. Survivors include his son, Ronald L. Kitchen, Jr.; grandchildren, Rayshawn, Zacarious and Ronald Kitchen III; former wife-caregiver, Irene Kitchen; mother, Mrs. Willie Mae Lewis Hansell; sisters, Helen Barron, Mary (George) Hines, Patricia (David) Jones, Juliett Lee and Kathleen "Hope" (Larry) Gamble; brothers, his twin, Donald Kitchen, Bobby and Richard (Carolyn) Kitchen, James (Patricia) Pryor and Frederick Hansell; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019