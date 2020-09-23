Ronald "Ron" Lee Runge
Tallahassee - Ronald Lee "Ron" Runge passed away on Monday September the 21st, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was 74 years old.
Ron was born in Bloomington Illinois on August 4th, 1946, to Howard Runge and Helen (Judy) Mason. After graduating in 1964, he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force for four years. After completing his time in the service, Ron moved to Tallahassee and worked at the Silver Slipper for many years. We have all heard many stories and laughs coming from his years at the Slipper. He later retired with the State of Florida Department of Transportation. After retirement he worked with security at the State Legislature for several years.
Ron leaves behind his loving wife and life partner of 34 years, Joyce (Dickerson) Runge; sons, Rick Runge, Troy (Michelle) Runge, Shawn Runge, Mason (Mandy) Runge; daughter, Ronda (Runge) Gately; stepdaughter, Michele Whitehead; stepson, Tim Boyd; grandchildren, Desiree, Trevor, Christopher, AJ, Tyler, Trenton, Casey, Devin, Chloe, Ronin and Rainor; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Cameron, Jax, Shawn and Jax. His brother, Dave Runge of Mexico, Missouri, and sisters, Peggy Smith and Diane Arwood, both from Bloomington, Illinois, survive him also. He also leaves behind his four footed girls, Kizzie and Sadie. They loved their Daddy very much and will miss him tremendously.
Ron had many hobbies, from going to the range with his son, Mason, and his dear friend, Chuck Gaylord. He and Joyce enjoyed garage hopping and flea market days. Ron believed one man's junk was another man's treasure, and over the years he collected many treasures, and Joyce collected lots of junk.
Ron and Joyce loved going to bingo together, where they met many friends and always had a good time. They also enjoyed traveling to Biloxi and Gulfport, Mississippi. At times family would travel from different states and would all meet there to spend time together. The last time the Runges were all together was at the Runge family reunion in May 2019, hosted by Mason and Mandy Runge. There was good food, games, lots of visiting and witnessing the Runge sense of humor.
Visiting Ron and Joyce's house was always a fun time with a game of yahtzee. Ron had a signature saying he would express before rolling the dice, (hachacha). It will forever be his saying and will always be a part of any yahtzee game played at that table.
Ron was charismatic. He was very caring and had a great sense of humor. He could lighten the room when he walked in, and bring life to any gatherings. He could always make you laugh and smile no matter how bad your day had been. He always had words of wisdom for anyone who needed it and took the time to listen. He loved numbers (he was a numbers man) and liked to teach and help his children and grandchildren how to use those numbers especially to help themselves, always pay yourself first, invest in your future. He cared so deeply for his family and his friends. If you ever needed a helping hand he would be there to lend it. He has touched the hearts of everyone he knew. He will be missed by so many, but will never be forgotten.
Per Ron's request there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com
.