Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Ronald Phillip Yarbrough


1942 - 2019
Ronald Phillip Yarbrough Obituary
Ronald Phillip Yarbrough

Tallahassee - Ronald Phillip Yarbrough, 77, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida following a brief illness.

He is survived by his daughter Kim Connell (Josh), granddaughter Sara Connell, grandson Eli Connell of Thomasville, Georgia and brother Frank Yarbrough (Norma) of Tallahassee, Florida. His immediate family was the love of his life along with his beloved wife Barbara, who predeceased him.

Ron was born on April 16, 1942 at Fort Benning, Georgia to Phillip and Wanda Yarbrough of Tallahassee, Florida. He grew up in Africa and Tallahassee. Ron graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management and spent over 50 years in the hotel business in Tallahassee and Chicago.

Ron was involved in numerous local and civic activities including President of Tallahassee Hotel Association, Board of Directors of FSU School of Business, Rotary Club of Tallahassee for 20 years, Capital Statesmen of Tallahassee, Bill Glass Crusade for Christ, Tourist Development Council of Tallahassee, Tallahassee Convention Bureau, FSU Alumni Association, and a member of the local and state Chamber of Commerce. Ron also received the Business of the Year award five times for the Radisson Hotel of Tallahassee.

The Yarbrough family will receive friends at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 1737 Riggins Road - on Sunday, December 22,2019 at 2pm. The Funeral service will follow at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
