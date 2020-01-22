Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Pastor Ronald Rackley Sr.

Pastor Ronald Rackley Sr. Obituary
Pastor Ronald Rackley, Sr.

Tallahassee - Pastor Ronald Louis Rackley, Sr., 72 of Tallahassee, FL, transitioned on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the founder and pastor of Faith & Worship Ministries.

Pastor Rackley's homegoing celebration of life will be 11AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center. Interment will be Monday, January 27, 2020 11AM at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann "Kookie" Rackley; children, Garnel (Sandreka) Rackley of Leesburg, FL, Ronald L. Rackley Jr., Natalie Rackley Parrish of Midway, FL, Craig (Tia) Henry, Jared Rackley, Ashley Rackley of Tallahassee, FL, Brian Rackley of Seattle, Washington, Gabriel (Shanika) McCloud of Charlestown, West Virginia, and Cabriel (Patrice) McCloud of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Lonnie (Janie) Rackley, Sr., Charles (Juanita) Rackley, and Wendell (Dorothy) Rackley of Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Brenda (Joseph) Reese of Denver, Colorado and Jacquelyn Mann of Sandy Springs, Georgia; mother-in-law, Arabelle Leon; brothers-in-law, Earnest Washington, Larry (Rudean) Rogers, Kinez (Cynthia) Rogers, Jerrell Rogers, Shontell Austin of Tallahassee, FL, and Terry Felix of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law, Brenda Thompson, Jacquelyn (Alan) Morales, Sherlon Rogers of Tallahassee, FL, and Kimberly (Anthony) Donaldson of Crawfordville, FL; 26 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
