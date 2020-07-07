Ronald Raymond Worrell
Tallahassee - Ron Worrell, age 56, entered rest July 2, 2020 at Margaret Dozier Hospice House. He was born in Blountstown and had lived in Tallahassee for 6 years. Ron served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant. He was employed as a Government Operations Consultant with the State of Florida, Dept. of Agriculture. He was preceded in death by his brother Dwight Worrell and stepfather Edward N. "Bully" Dekle. Survivors include his wife Angela Worrell; mother Ann Dekle; father Gene Worrell; sons Marcus Worrell, Matthew Layfield; 10 grandchildren; brothers Kevin ( Shalene) Grover, Chris (Sissy) Worrell; step-children Daniel Ledford and Brittany Ledford; half-sister Kelly Worrell Owenby; half-brother Byron Thatcher. Funeral services will be held 11: 00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)