Ronald Wayne Montford



Ronald Wayne Montford, passed away September 5, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice Dozier House in Tallahassee.



Ronald was born on July 16, 1948 in Marianna, Florida, he grew up in Blountstown where he spent his childhood in School and church activities and participated in every sport available. He earned a football scholarship from Florida State University where he played for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to FSU to complete his degree in Education. He retired in 2010 after a 30 year career with the State of Florida. Ronnie was of the Methodist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Montford and his only brother, David who passed away in February. Survivors in his wife of 33 years, Betty Montford of Tallahassee, FL and his close friend/caregiver/sister-in-law, Maybelle Montford, as well as a host of beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews and many special life-long friends. Due to the COVID virus a brief graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 am (EDT), 10:00 am (CDT) at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown, FL with a commemoration by Senator Bill Montford and Frank Bracewell. In lieu of flowers if you wish, please make a donation in Ronnie's memory to big bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308, whose wonderful care and spiritual support were such a blessing to our family. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.









