1944 - 2020
Ronald Wilson Brooks

Tallahassee - Ronald Wilson Brooks passed away on February 2, 2020- a husband, brother, father, grandfather, lawyer, sailor, handyman, gardener, and friend. Ron was born January 15, 1944, the only son of Woodrow and Sybil Brooks. A life-long Noles fan and founding partner of Brooks & LeBoeuf, Attorneys at Law. He leaves behind his wife Jean, his sister Addie, four children, Jennifer, Dustin, Robert, and Rachel, and five grandchildren- Tatum, Izabella, Finnleigh, Brooks, and Mako. Fair winds Captain Ron. We will miss you dearly.

A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate his Life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd., Tallahassee, FL. A Grave Service will be held on February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
