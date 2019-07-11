|
Ronnie J. Pleas
Tallahassee, FL - Ronnie Jean Pleas, 51, of Miccosukee passed on Monday, July 8, 2019. Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Concord AME Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ronnie was a devoted usher at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, avid FAMU fan and a recently retired TCC groundskeeper. Survivors include his sons: Ronnie Jr. and Akelia Pleas; granddaughter, Ky'Monie Pleas; siblings: Gladys, Sandra, Charlie Jr. (Terousha), Douglas (Doris) and Jeffrey Pleas and Keith Leland; others raised as siblings: Eddie, Kenneth (Kisha), Derrick, Ethea, Cathie, Cookie and Joann; aunts: Ola Mae Cooksey and Maude Leland; special friend, Alberta Wyche; TCC staff and faculty and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019