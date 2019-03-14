|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Rosa D. Mitchell
03/15/1929 - 09/12/2018
Happy Birthday Mama!
We thank God for blessing us with you, a great mama and wonderful grandma. We are heartbroken that we lost you, and a part of us went with you the day God called you home. We love and miss you greatly, but we are comforted with the knowledge that your loving heart, infectious laugh and generous spirit live on in the arms of the Lord.
Love,
Beverly and Sherry, and your grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019