Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa D. Mitchell

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rosa D. Mitchell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Rosa D. Mitchell

03/15/1929 - 09/12/2018

Happy Birthday Mama!

We thank God for blessing us with you, a great mama and wonderful grandma. We are heartbroken that we lost you, and a part of us went with you the day God called you home. We love and miss you greatly, but we are comforted with the knowledge that your loving heart, infectious laugh and generous spirit live on in the arms of the Lord.



Love,

Beverly and Sherry, and your grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.