Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Tallahassee - Rosa Lee "Rose" Brinson, 91,transitioned Thurs. Feb. 28 in Midway. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Mar. 9 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center with burial in Southside Cemetery. Mother Brinson will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 8 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters: Josephine "Jo" Brinson Moore, Geraldine "Geri" Brinson Austin, Marvett and Janice Brinson and stepdaughter, Letisha Bivins: sons, Alfred Hill, Robert (Dee) Brinson, Kenneth (Karen) Brinson, Kennon Brinson, and stepson Anthony Hawkins; brother-in-law, Frank Brinson; (17) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; and (4) great great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband: James Brinson; sons: James Brinson, Jr. and Bobby Brinson; daughter: Barbara Brinson; (3) sisters and (4) brothers.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
