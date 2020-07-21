1/1
Rosa Lee Moore
Rosa Lee Moore

Lamont, FL - Rosa Lee Moore of Lamont passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Morilla Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. Mrs. Moore was a retired farmer and homemaker. She also was a choir member at Mt. Morilla. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Moore; sons: Sylvester, Jerry, Marvin and Eugene Moore; 14 grand, 11 great-grand and one great-great grandchild; sisters: Gladys Boone and Leola Moore; brothers: J.W. (Carolyn), Joe and Charlie Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt. Morilla M.B. Church
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Morilla Cemetery
July 22, 2020
wonderful and loving woman, will truly miss you.
Gail Anderson
Family
