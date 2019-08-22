Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews P.B. Church
Midway, FL - Rosa Lee Rollison, 70, of Midway, FL passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at St. Matthews P.B. Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Mrs. Rollison had been employed with the Florida Department of Health. Survivors include her children: Creshenda, Romona and Miguel Rollison; siblings: Kenneth and Chiquita Williams, Melinda Gaymon, Winifred (Edward) Becker and Alfreda Simmons; several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her daughter, Lakedra Rollison preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
