Rosa Lee Rollison
Midway, FL - Rosa Lee Rollison, 70, of Midway, FL passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at St. Matthews P.B. Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Mrs. Rollison had been employed with the Florida Department of Health. Survivors include her children: Creshenda, Romona and Miguel Rollison; siblings: Kenneth and Chiquita Williams, Melinda Gaymon, Winifred (Edward) Becker and Alfreda Simmons; several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her daughter, Lakedra Rollison preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019