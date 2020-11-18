Rosa Mae HughesTallahassee, FL - Rosa Mae Graham Hughes, 81, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Monday in St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Phillip AME Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Mrs. Hughes was a stewardess at St. Phillip and a devoted homemaker, known for her loving and kind spirit. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Jesse Hughes; son, Jesse J. (Vanessa) Hughes; daughters: Jessie Mae (Martin) Lodman, Essie Uwaibi and Barbara Hughes; five grandchildren: Martin III and Amber Lodman, Amanda and Ariana Uwaibi and Brandon Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.