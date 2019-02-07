|
|
Rosa Mae Johnson
Tallahassee, FL - Rosa Mae Carr Johnson, 84, passed in Cummings, GA on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at Union Branch M.B. Church, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Johnson graduated from the original Lincoln High and was a lifelong member of Union Branch. Survivors include her children: Wanda J. Brown and Neil ( Freda) Carr; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Fannie, Eartha, Ervin (Gail), Mary and Mary Lucy (Zebb) and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019