Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Branch M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Mae Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa Mae Johnson Obituary
Rosa Mae Johnson

Tallahassee, FL - Rosa Mae Carr Johnson, 84, passed in Cummings, GA on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at Union Branch M.B. Church, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Johnson graduated from the original Lincoln High and was a lifelong member of Union Branch. Survivors include her children: Wanda J. Brown and Neil ( Freda) Carr; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Fannie, Eartha, Ervin (Gail), Mary and Mary Lucy (Zebb) and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.