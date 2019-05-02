|
Rosa Mae Rosier
Tallahassee - Rosa Mae Rosier, 100, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M.Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Flipper Chapel A.M.E. Church, 708 Osceola St. with burial at Southside Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M at the funeral home. and Saturday at the Church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
She is survived by her sons, Lennoris (Anna J.) and Alcindor (Jacqueline Gilliard); sister, Annie Lee Carter; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and son, Gerald(Cynthia).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019