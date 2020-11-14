1/1
Rosalind De Luca Czajkoski
Tallahassee - Rosalind De Luca Czajkoski, (91) died in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was predeceased by Gene, her beloved husband of 45 years, who died in February 2007.

Gene and Roz, both born in Brooklyn, N.Y., moved to Tallahassee in 1966 when Gene joined the faculty at Florida State University where he later became the Founding Dean of the School of Criminology. Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus, Gene was in Criminology for 40 years. Roz, an alumna of FSU, was secretary to their Assistant Dean in the School of Music before re-joining the U.S. Geological Survey. In 1991 she retired as editor in the Florida District of the USGS after more than 30 years with that agency.

Services, officiated by clergy of Good Shepard Catholic Church, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Culley's Funeral Home, Riggins Road, 850-877-8191, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Eugene H/Rosalind D Czajkoski Scholarship Fund, College of Criminology, Florida State University Foundation, Tallahassee, FL 32306.

Survivors include the D'Arco and Rapaglia families.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
