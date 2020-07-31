Rosalyn M. (Ro) Bazzell



Rosalyn M. (Ro) Bazzell transitioned peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on July 26, 2020, surrounded by family. The Lord took his Earth Angel and applied Gold Angel Wings. Ro was born February 19, 1931, to Sallie Mae and Nickolas Medich in Lithia, FL. She grew up among strawberry fields and orange groves with her six siblings. Ro graduated from Pinecrest High School and eventually moved to Dade City, FL. While living with her sister Virginia, she met the love of her life Harley and married on June 16, 1951.



Her passion was raising three boys and it was her love of her life. Ro participated in many civic activities, with being a long time member of the Presbyterian Church. She loved to be involved in her Church and was always active in Church events. In Dade City, she was involved with the Family newspaper, The Dade City Banner. She carried many titles but everyone knew her as Ro. She was highly respected and greatly appreciated by all who knew her as she always smiled, laughed, loved family, loved life and had a magnificent wit which brought smiles and laughter to all.



In 1969, the Bazzell family moved to Tallahassee, FL. In her time in Tallahassee she worked at the Tallahassee Democrat, later she received her Real Estate license in the mid 70's. She worked as a licensed sales associate over 35 years. She loved the beauty of rolling hills, meeting new people and every aspect of selling homes. She was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She mentored several of her nieces and children of friends through their time at FSU. Anyone who met Ro, loved her, she was a southern lady who made anyone feel right at home. She loved growing roses, shopping with her sisters, raising her family, reading the bible, and watching FSU football.



She is survived by her three sons, Harland (Dawn), Marty (Mitz) and Joey (Mark), her loving sister Sally Watson, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



The family would like to thank Coral Landing Assisted Living and Community Hospice in St. Augustine, FL. Also, a special thank you to her son Marty and wife Mitz who cared so deeply for her the past 5 years. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A family memorial service will be scheduled later in Dade City, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations may be made in her name to Coral Landing Assisted Living at 2820 Old Moultrie Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32086 or Community Hospice Northeast, 525 State Road 16, Ste 112, St. Augustine, FL 32084









