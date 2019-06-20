|
|
Rosanna Harris
Monticello, FL - Rosanna Nealy Harris, 81, of Monticello, FL passed unexpectedly Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, Capps, FL, with burial in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Lloyd Church of God In Christ. Mrs. Harris was a devoted member of Greater Lloyd COGIC and a former security guard. Survivors include her loving daughters: Earlene (Larry) Tucker, Darlene (Gregory) Washington, Marie (Reginald) Taylor and Beatrice Harris; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Catherine and Flossie Nealy and Irene Morris; brothers, Phillip and Daniel Nealy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019