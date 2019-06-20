Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Lloyd Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Ministries
Capps, FL
View Map
Monticello, FL - Rosanna Nealy Harris, 81, of Monticello, FL passed unexpectedly Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, Capps, FL, with burial in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Lloyd Church of God In Christ. Mrs. Harris was a devoted member of Greater Lloyd COGIC and a former security guard. Survivors include her loving daughters: Earlene (Larry) Tucker, Darlene (Gregory) Washington, Marie (Reginald) Taylor and Beatrice Harris; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Catherine and Flossie Nealy and Irene Morris; brothers, Phillip and Daniel Nealy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
