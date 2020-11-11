Rosary MathisGreenville, FL - Rosary "Aunt Roe" Mathis, 90, of Greenville, FL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Ms. Mathis was a deaconess at New Zion. She had worked at Sherrod Lumber Co. and retired as a housekeeper. Cherishing her beautiful life are her nieces and nephews whom she helped raise and nurture as her own: Gail, LaQuetta, Celestine, Pasco (Lila), Jeff (Shirley) and Rosco (Sherry) Anderson, Burnita Farmer and Dempsey Mathis; and numerous cousins and sorrowing friends.