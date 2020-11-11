1/1
Rosary Mathis
{ "" }
Rosary Mathis

Greenville, FL - Rosary "Aunt Roe" Mathis, 90, of Greenville, FL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Zion. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Ms. Mathis was a deaconess at New Zion. She had worked at Sherrod Lumber Co. and retired as a housekeeper. Cherishing her beautiful life are her nieces and nephews whom she helped raise and nurture as her own: Gail, LaQuetta, Celestine, Pasco (Lila), Jeff (Shirley) and Rosco (Sherry) Anderson, Burnita Farmer and Dempsey Mathis; and numerous cousins and sorrowing friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
