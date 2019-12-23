Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swain Bethel PB Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Swain Bethel PB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roscoe Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roscoe Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roscoe Hill Obituary
Roscoe Hill

Tallahassee - Roscoe "Sunny Boy" Hill, 84, transitioned Sun. Dec. 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Tues. Dec. 31 at Swain Bethel PB Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Mon. Dec. 30. He leaves to cherish his memories his children: Cornelia Smith, Gloria Seetram (David), Jeffery Hill (Janice), Carolyn Williams; companion: Mary J. Hill; (15) grand children, (39) great grand children, (3) great great grand children; siblings:Roosevelt, Albert (Sally), Ronnie Mae, Junior Sylvester; and a host of other relatives & friends; He was preceded in death by his daughter: Mary Frances Hill; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Hill family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roscoe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now