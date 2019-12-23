|
Roscoe Hill
Tallahassee - Roscoe "Sunny Boy" Hill, 84, transitioned Sun. Dec. 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Tues. Dec. 31 at Swain Bethel PB Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Mon. Dec. 30. He leaves to cherish his memories his children: Cornelia Smith, Gloria Seetram (David), Jeffery Hill (Janice), Carolyn Williams; companion: Mary J. Hill; (15) grand children, (39) great grand children, (3) great great grand children; siblings:Roosevelt, Albert (Sally), Ronnie Mae, Junior Sylvester; and a host of other relatives & friends; He was preceded in death by his daughter: Mary Frances Hill; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Hill family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019