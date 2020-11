Rosemary RhodesTallahassee, FL - Rosemary Walker Rhodes, 65, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Rock Hill Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Rosemary was a 1972 Godby High graduate and earned her associate degree from Tallahassee Community College in Criminal Justice. She was a member of Faith Christian Family Center. Treasuring precious memories are her husband, Elijah "Buddy" Rhodes; son, Jimmy Williams II; step-daughters: Ebony, Alexis and Erica Rhodes; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers: Minister Evangelist (Elder Phyllis) Walker and Eugene Walker; sisters: Joyce Walker and Tamiaka Spratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.