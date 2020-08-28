1/
Roser Dean
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roser's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roser Dean

Quincy - Roser Lee Curby Dean, 85 passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).

A native of Cairo, GA, she had lived in Quincy since 1993.

She is survived by her children; Lloyd Dean of Fleming Is., FL, Carolyn Brady of Knoxville, Tenn., Emily Swango of Havana,, Shirley Skyes of Quincy, Sister; Gwyn Godwin of Tampa, fifteen grandchildren, several great and great great children.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Independent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Graveside service
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Independent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved