Roser Dean
Quincy - Roser Lee Curby Dean, 85 passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).
A native of Cairo, GA, she had lived in Quincy since 1993.
She is survived by her children; Lloyd Dean of Fleming Is., FL, Carolyn Brady of Knoxville, Tenn., Emily Swango of Havana,, Shirley Skyes of Quincy, Sister; Gwyn Godwin of Tampa, fifteen grandchildren, several great and great great children.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.