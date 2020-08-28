Roser Dean



Quincy - Roser Lee Curby Dean, 85 passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).



A native of Cairo, GA, she had lived in Quincy since 1993.



She is survived by her children; Lloyd Dean of Fleming Is., FL, Carolyn Brady of Knoxville, Tenn., Emily Swango of Havana,, Shirley Skyes of Quincy, Sister; Gwyn Godwin of Tampa, fifteen grandchildren, several great and great great children.









