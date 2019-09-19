Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosevelt Coward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosevelt Coward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosevelt Coward Obituary
Rosevelt Coward

Quincy - Mr. Rosevelt Coward 85 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: 2 daughters, Marva Coward, Quincy, FL, Marsha Moore (Gerard), Mt. Pleasant, FL, three sisters, Earnestine Shaw, Fayetteville, N.C., Laura Mae Holloway (Sam), Essie Childress, both of Quincy, FL, and 7 grands; 15 great-grands. Visitation will be from 2pm -7pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Coward family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosevelt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now