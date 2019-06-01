|
Roy Burden Flowers
Tallahassee - Flowers, Roy Burden, 87 of Tallahassee passed away on May 26th, 2019. Born in Ft. Valley, GA; Roy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting. He was a founding member of the Tallahassee Rifle and Pistol Club, an instructor and competitor in military and civilian competitive shooting, and a member of the Coon Bottom Gun Club. Roy was a proud Korean War veteran and retired from the Florida National Guard as a CWO4 after 38+ years of total service.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Leatha Brown Flowers; daughters, Leatha and Lera Flowers.
Visitation/viewing from 2 - 4PM on Sunday, June 2nd 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (1737 Riggins Road). A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 3rd 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Roy's memory to the .
Go to : www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tallahassee-fl/roy-flowers-8725551
to learn more about Roy's life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 1, 2019