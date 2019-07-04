Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy C. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy C. Brown Obituary
Roy C. Brown

Tallahassee, FL - Roy Clarence Brown, 61, passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Springhill M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Roy was a 1975 graduate and football star of Marianna High School. He was a retired State of Florida employee. Roy's wife, Rita Jones Brown preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters: Kenjuanna and Erica Brown; son, Eric Phillip Brown; granddaughter, Makayla Wooten; sisters: Fannie (Herbert) Thompson and Jewel Brown; brothers: Thomas (Linda), Robert (Angela) and Henry Brown, Ramon (Betty) Dickens, Joseph (Lisa) McAllister and Louis Baker; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now