Tallahassee, FL - Roy Clarence Brown, 61, passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Springhill M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Roy was a 1975 graduate and football star of Marianna High School. He was a retired State of Florida employee. Roy's wife, Rita Jones Brown preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters: Kenjuanna and Erica Brown; son, Eric Phillip Brown; granddaughter, Makayla Wooten; sisters: Fannie (Herbert) Thompson and Jewel Brown; brothers: Thomas (Linda), Robert (Angela) and Henry Brown, Ramon (Betty) Dickens, Joseph (Lisa) McAllister and Louis Baker; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019