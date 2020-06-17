Ruby Inez Ward
Ruby Inez Ward

Crawfordville, FL - Ruby Inez Gilyard Ward, 80, of Crawfordville, FL passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Buckhorn Cemetery, Sopchoppy. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Homerville, GA, Mrs. Ward was a longtime Wakulla County resident. She was a devoted homemaker. Survivors include her children: Ruby Gilyard, Hattie Frazier, Angela (Frank) Mosley, Kimberly Ward and Danny Ward; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; siblings, Willie Rasberry, Arthur Hutchinson, Delene (Curtis) Gaskin, May (Jimmy) West, Bernice Harris and Denise Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.






