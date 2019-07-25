Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Matthew PB Church
Wake
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Matthew PB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia PB Church
Ruby L. Freeman Obituary
Ruby L. Freeman

Tallahassee - Ruby Lee Freeman, 87, transitioned Thurs, July 18 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. July 27 at Philadelphia PB Church with burial at St. Matthew PB Church Cemetery Millers Landing Rd. Visitation will be from 1-5pm, with a wake from 6-9pm today at St. Matthew PB Church. She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Moses C. Freeman (Carolyn), Rosa L. Lovett (Johnny), Edward C. Freeman (Refair Theresa), Lloyd H. Freeman (Margaret), Gloria A. Freeman(Ira), Elaine L. Bryant (John)., Fred A. Freeman (Kelly), Andre W. Freeman (Gail), Karey A. Freeman(Judianna); step children: Walter Freeman, Jr. (Ella), Larry Freeman: adopted daughter: Julie Tucker (Roy); daughter in laws: Pearline Fryson and Vert Freeman;( 60) grandchildren, (100) great grandchildren, (26) great great grand children; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Burdine, John, James,Daniel, Edmond, Canal, Dorothy, Tally, Geneva, Alcazar, and Wilson. She is survived by one sister Mary Gaines. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
