Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Trial P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mae Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby Mae Allen Obituary
Ruby Mae Allen

Tallahassee - Ruby Mae Harris Allen, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Trial P.B. Church with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sister, Hazel Randolph of Jamaica, NY; step-daughter, Jacqueline Washington, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Inez Allen Randolph, Tallahassee, FL; eight step-grandchildren; several god children and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and sorrowing friends.

Blessed to have been her caregivers and devoted in their labors of love Classie Franklin and Bettye.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now