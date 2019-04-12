|
|
Ruby Mae Allen
Tallahassee - Ruby Mae Harris Allen, 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Trial P.B. Church with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Hazel Randolph of Jamaica, NY; step-daughter, Jacqueline Washington, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Inez Allen Randolph, Tallahassee, FL; eight step-grandchildren; several god children and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and sorrowing friends.
Blessed to have been her caregivers and devoted in their labors of love Classie Franklin and Bettye.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019