1/
Ruby Marie Youngblood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Marie Youngblood

Tallahassee - Ruby Marie Youngblood, 98, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1922 in Damascus, Georgia. She is survived by her sister Bobby Riggins, her children Joyce Brown, Laurie Youngblood (Beverly), and Ronnie Youngblood (Peggy), grandchildren Kim Gromatski, Renee Brown, April Cawley, Angela Begault, Christi Gaskin, Mark Youngblood and several great -grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Roselawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fl. 32308

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting with the family. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved