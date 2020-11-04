Ruby Marie Youngblood
Tallahassee - Ruby Marie Youngblood, 98, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1922 in Damascus, Georgia. She is survived by her sister Bobby Riggins, her children Joyce Brown, Laurie Youngblood (Beverly), and Ronnie Youngblood (Peggy), grandchildren Kim Gromatski, Renee Brown, April Cawley, Angela Begault, Christi Gaskin, Mark Youngblood and several great -grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fl. 32308
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting with the family. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)